Have you been searching for peaceful out of town living with in town amenities? This well maintained, brick home situated on 2 lots on the edge of town, might be just what you are looking for. Make your way in through the front door and into the first living space that could be so cozy with a little work on the fireplace. The large windows offer bright light as well as the sliding doors to the two-level deck. Move along to the open concept kitchen with newer appliances, formal dining room, and second living room. Make your way upstairs to the 3 bedrooms that feature large closets, and even more storage in the hallway for towels for the bathroom on this level. If you are wanting more room to spread out and entertain, enjoy the full partially finished basement. The basement also offers great room for storage and would be perfect for a wood shop, workout area, or game room. This home has been lovingly maintained and cared for and is ready for a new owner to enjoy. Call today for a tour!