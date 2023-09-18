Have you dreamed of having a new construction home without the building process? Look no further than this amazing home waiting for your finishing touches throughout the interior. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open concept floor plan with a-frame structure offering tons of natural light from the multiple windows. Walk in and enjoy the eat-in kitchen, open living room with spectacular views, main floor bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom. Make your way upstairs, take in the view of the trees and main floor living area from the balcony. Spend time in the 2nd living area or take a walk out the sliding doors to the deck. You will find plenty of storage on the second floor as well as a second bedroom and full bathroom. The basement includes the 2 car tuck under garage, storage space, laundry, and room for a workshop. Spend your time outside on the 2 oversized lots, in the quiet setting of this property. This home has it all, it is just missing your finishing touches!