Beautiful - move in ready 1900 Garrison Family Victorian Home in the Heart of Denison. Lovingly restored and impeccably maintained, this two-story treasure has been restored with all the modern amenities while showcasing the historical detail of the artisan builders of the era. Take in the original charm the moment you walk into this stunner with the open staircase, woodwork & fret work throughout a formal dining room, living area, second dining space with fireplace, & second kitchen. Enjoy modern amenities in the converted theater room, as well as the fully renovated kitchen with granite countertops, touch faucet, cabinets with racks in the lowers as well as soft close drawers & walk in pantry. Make your way up the open staircase to the 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms on the 2nd floor with access to the balcony with amazing views & walk up attic. Spend time on the front or back porch & enjoy the nature and landscaping around you. Don't miss out on this remarkable home!