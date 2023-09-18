120 Lakeview Drive Lake Ponderosa offered for sale. This lakeview home offers the best expansive views , 4 lot . Own a lake home with tons of space inside and out! This home offers over 3400 sq. ft. of living space. The main floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, one being a master, living room, family room, kitchen, dining and storage space galore. The walkout lower level can be used in many ways, make one of the large rooms into a bunk room or a large family room, there is a huge room with french doors leading out to the beautiful newer professionally done fire pit area. The storage area's won't disappoint in this large home. There have been many updates with newer roof, newer kitchen, new flooring throughout, newer septic, newer furnace and tankless water heater, added water pressure pump.This home has an access with newer dock system and boat lift just down the hill. So many updates and such hard to find space at Lake Ponderosa. Call for a tour.