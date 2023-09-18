Check out this amazing acreage on a hard surface road! This home features 4-5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, eat in kitchen, formal dining room with French doors to a composite deck, and open living room. You'll find the laundry on the main floor with plenty of room for storage. Notice the beautiful original woodwork throughout the home as well as the updates throughout! This home features a very clean, full unfinished basement that offers tons of storage space! You may spend more time outdoors on the deck, or in one of the many buildings including the shop, original 1915 barn with new tin, and quonset or in the well established garden. Updates include a newer steel roof on half of the house as well as 25 year shingles on the other half, newer furnace, air conditioner, paint, and water heater. Enjoy country living with the convenience of a hard surface road in this well maintained home! Call today for a personal tour.