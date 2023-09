Take a look at this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Really big living and dining rooms(hutch and sectional sofa included) Eat in Kitchen with stove and refrigerator included. Main floor laundry. Original open stair way to 2nd level with bathroom and 3 bedrooms. Basement is finished with and efficiency kitchen/living room and 2 rooms and bathroom. There is a built-in garage and a nice detached garage with access from the alley. It is located close to schools and pool. Call today to check this out.