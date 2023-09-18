Check out this beautiful, well maintained, one story home! This great house features 4-5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a large kitchen with dining area, open living room, and an amazing sun room/4 season room. This home has everything you need right on the main floor including 3 bedrooms, a master suite with walk in closet, and laundry. The basement of this home features a large living space, along with 1 bedroom with an egress, and a possible bedroom without an egress window. This home has tons of storage space on both levels and is very well taken care of! Exterior features include a 2 car attached garage, large storage shed, and great landscaping all while sitting on a great corner lot! This home deserves a look, call today for your own personal tour!