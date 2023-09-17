This well maintain 4 bedroom one bath home has a updated kitchen that opens to the dining room/office nook. From the dining room you can go out to an enclosed porch which houses the laundry and has nice wide access to the partial basement. Also off the dining room is a good sized living room and from the living room you go into the main floor master bedroom. Upstairs there are 3 very large bedrooms all with ample closets. Outside the property sits on 1.21 surveyed acres and also has a large detached two car garage and a very nice machine shed and a couple small sheds.