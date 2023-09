Round up the kids and take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with tons of living area. Beautiful older woodwork that has been refinished. Colonades between living and dining rooms. Modern kitchen with nice countertop space open to the family room with vaulted ceilings. You’ll love the garages: 1+ car attached, 1 car detached and nice 2 car detached. Back yard ready to enjoy. See photos on line. Call today and schedule your tour.