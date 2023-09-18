This home has 5 bedrooms, 1 & 1/2 baths, recently updated kitchen and 3/4 bath, New interior and exterior paint, New roof 1 year old. Lots of character with an open banister staircase with a boot bench at the bottom of staircase on main floor. Laundry hook-ups are in the second floor bathroom. Call for more details or a personal tour!
5 Bedroom Home in Denison - $210,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Handy man special! Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that with some work could be a super cute home! This home features an open concep…
Great starter home or investment opportunity! Take a look at this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has been updated throughout! The two bedroom…