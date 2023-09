So much room!! This large, functional home features 5 bedrooms, 1 & 1/2 bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and many open spaces on the main floor including the living room, parlor, sitting room, and entry way. The upper level features 4 bedrooms as well as a full bathroom and laundry room. A unique feature of this home is a large elevator located in the rear of the home. This home also features a new roof as of August 2018. This large home has so much space and is priced to sell!