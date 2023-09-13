Make plans now to tour this amazing home!! Features include some restored original woodwork, large kitchen with granite countertops, island, and appliances that stay, walk in pantry, dining room with refinished original parquet floor. Multiple fireplaces, wood stoves, open staircase, huge bedrooms, built-ins throughout, main floor laundry, main floor bedroom with private walk out to the beautiful wrap around porch, main floor bath. 2nd floor features large bedrooms and full bath. Upper level features the former ballroom with the original piano, as well as additional bedroom. The 3 car garage with alley access, as well as additional off street parking are extra convenient. This amazing, historic home only needs a little TLC to be just perfect for your family!!
6 Bedroom Home in Denison - $199,500
