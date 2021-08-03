Editorial: The definition of a conflict of interest

Mumm said he didn’t see any real problem with E911 giving money to the Crawford County Firefighters Association (CCFFA) because the CCFFA is “trying to serve the people of the county.”

The problem here is that the law says the E911 funds are for systems “to be operated under governmental management and control for the public benefit.”

It doesn’t matter what a private entity does – it’s simply not eligible for the funds.

The CCFFA is a private entity.

Mumm is a member of a public board – the E911 board – for which the expectation is he will serve the public, not some other entity to which he belongs.

He told the supervisors that he’s not too concerned that the law was broken and that he will continue to support a private entity instead of the public entity of which he is a member.

According to board of supervisors’ minutes, at least $105,700, beyond what Sand reported, was given by E911 to the CCFFA between 2000 and 2014 for “tower funding,” a generator, maintenance and “tower usage.”

Those funds were presumably for the old CCFFA radio tower that was replaced in 2016.