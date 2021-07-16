The supervisors need to stop trusting Duane Zenk

He was the leader for the county’s new land mobile (LMR) radio system for several years after the supervisors approved millions of dollars of spending for the project.

In early 2018, the supervisors told Zenk to rename channel five of the LMR system to “EMS Ops” from “TAC 2” as it had been initially designated.

Zenk didn’t make the change; six months later the supervisors had to have a formal vote to order him to make the change – and so the county was charged $5,000 to reprogram radios that had been programmed with “TAC 2” after the supervisors told him the first time to make the change.

When the county hospital requested that the designation of channel 1 on the LMR system be changed from “Fire Paging” to simply “Paging,” Zenk told the supervisors that the decision wasn’t up to the county because the channel 1 frequency is owned by the City of Denison.

When the question of the channel name went before the Denison City Council in an excruciating two-hour meeting, Zenk and his son, Tim Zenk, argued against the name change and explained that it would be expensive and labor intensive to change it.

Tim Zenk is the local representative for RACOM, the company chosen to construct the county’s new multimillion dollar radio system promoted by his father.