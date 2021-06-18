Appreciates state legislators for support of unborn

I’d like to take this opportunity for a public thank you to our three state legislators, (former) Sen. Mark Segebart, Sen. Jason Schultz and Rep. Steve Holt, for their staunch support for the unborn. They’ve worked tirelessly for years and continue to work on behalf of lives of the unborn.

60+ million babies have been lost since Roe vs. Wade. This has to stop or at some point the prosperity of our country will be forever lost. We can’t continue to toss aside precious lives and think we, as a nation, value life.

Ronald Regan once said, “We can’t diminish the value of one category of human life, the unborn, without diminishing the value of all human life.”

We are seeing that play out. Look at what is happening all across our country: killings, abductions, rapes, muggings, all on the rise at a staggering rate. The sanctity of life is slowly disappearing right in front of our eyes.

But who or what’s to blame? Trump, Biden, racism, immigration, inappropriate money distribution, the Men in Blue, lack of Christian values? You name it, we can blame it. Maybe we should look inward, not outward. If the pendulum of our chaotic society doesn’t change, the chaos will soon be at our doorsteps.