Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and leaders thank community and businesses for success of Scouting for Food Chili Supper

On behalf of the Boy Scouts of Troop 55 and the Cub Scouts of Pack 49, we would like to thank everyone who attended our Scouting for Food Chili Supper last Sunday.

The chili supper began 15 years ago in 2006 to not only collect perishable food items and money for our food pantry but also provide a hot meal and fellowship to people as a thank you for their donation.

We have been blessed with donations from local businesses and Scout families to provide the food for the chili supper so 100% of donations can be passed on. Thank you to Casey’s, Crawford County Cattlemen, Denison Fareway, Carroll Fareway, Family Table, and HyVee for their donations. Thank you to the Denison First United Methodist Church for providing a space to host our event. This year, we served 143 people and collected 182 items for the Emergency Food Pantry at the church. We also donated $280 to the pantry and $560 to T.A.P. for a total of $840 collected.

We all really appreciate the assistance and donations from the community for this event. We look forward to serving you again next January 30, 2022.

Sincerely,

Christy Welch, Event Chair

Dr. Dennis Crabb, Scoutmaster, Troop 55