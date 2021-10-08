DHS Class of ’66 reunion most memorable

Submitted by Jim McCracken, Creston

My wife, Pam (Bolken), and I graduated from Denison High School with the class of 1966. This past weekend (note: two weekends since the letter was written) we attended our 55th class reunion. This year is the first time we have held it in the fall rather than the usual summertime.

We both went to the Thursday night pep rally behind our old high school building. Everything went just fine until they started the bonfire. Then it got better! We have never seen such a spectacular homecoming bonfire. Kudos to all those who planned and participated in the pep rally, and to the Denison Fire Department,.

Our first official class activity was to ride on a hay wagon in the parade Friday afternoon. We had at least 25 people holding various signs and throwing out candy. We thought being in the parade would be nice, but our group got so energized by all of the excited adult and student spectators along the route, that we all thought we had never had a better time! What a way to start a class reunion! At other activities during the weekend, people were still talking about the parade.

Thanks to the school and the community of Denison for making our 55th reunion one of the most memorable.