Embarrassed by recent legislation

Enough! I’m tired of being embarrassed by the Iowa Legislature. I hadn’t equated Iowa’s politics with that of Texas, or Mississippi, or Arkansas but here we are, included with these states in the national news.

First, passing a bill allowing handgun carry and purchase without a permit during a week of two mass shootings was really tone deaf.

Then reducing the time for early and election day voting for election security? We have never had a voter fraud problem in Iowa. The legislation supports the “big lie” that the election was stolen and causes doubt among Iowans about our election system.

And finally Gov. Reynolds signed a bill banning 10 so-called divisive concepts from being taught in schools, including that racism is a part of American history. What an assault on Iowa students’ freedom of thought! Nowhere do you find the words “critical race theory” in Iowa social studies curricula. The closest Iowa Core Standards come to this is: “Analyze the effects of urbanization, segregation and voluntary and forced migration within regions of the U.S. on social, political and economic structures.”