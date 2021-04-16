Letter: Banks thank Schultz for column on income tax differential between banks and credit unions

The community banks in Crawford County thank Sen. Jason Schultz for his March 19 column that thoughtfully stated his job as chair of the Senate Commerce Committee is to provide a fair and competitive environment for all Iowa businesses so they can prosper and effectively serve their communities.

Sen. Schultz used the significant income tax differential between banks and credit unions as an example. The income tax exemption for credit unions made sense when they were created 100 years ago for the specific purpose of providing consumer loans to people who shared a common bond. But, unfortunately, some credit unions have strayed from that mission and function as tax-exempt banks.

For example, the largest credit union in Iowa — GreenState Credit Union — is larger and more profitable than Iowa’s biggest bank and significantly larger and more profitable than all the banks in Crawford County combined. In 2020, GreenState enjoyed $115 million in tax-exempt profits — none of which found its way to GreenState’s so-called “owners”. Instead, the profits were used to pay million-dollar-plus salaries to GreenState executives, run statewide advertising campaigns, and buy taxed bank competitors, permanently removing them from the state’s tax rolls.