Letter: Healing the nation can start with positive change at the grassroots level

Friends and neighbors,

2020 left all of us feeling on edge and asking, “What’s next?” It is that question that brought me to write this letter.

I’d like to pose an idea to the residents of the greater Crawford County area. What if we focus on things we can do to create positive change, right here in Crawford County, to begin to heal our nation at the most fundamental, grassroots level? What if we say, “ENOUGH!” to divisiveness and stand connected to unify and create change that will benefit our friends and neighbors? Crawford Countians are hardworking, God-fearing people of all races, creeds and origins. There is power in banding together our communities and working to take action for good.

How do we begin? We begin small. We look for ways to help one another. Whether it be scooping a neighbor’s sidewalks or sending a “thinking of you” card to a friend we haven’t seen in a while, we let people know we care. We put people, not politics, first! It is in that unifying kindness we begin to build hope in what will always have to come next, choosing those who will become our government leaders. If we set aside party for people, we will begin to find those who want to be true public servants.