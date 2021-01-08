Appreciates community support for WESCO Industries’ Home for the Holidays event

As the new year begins, I wanted to reach out and again share WESCO’s gratitude for the community’s love and support during 2020.

I especially want to thank the multiple local businesses, families, friends, and community members that came together for WESCO Industries’ Home for the Holidays (Adopt a Home) event. Saying I was amazed by how our community stepped up for those in need this holiday season does not do it justice. There is no earthly description for the emotion felt.

With your love and support, WESCO was able to provide gifts to our members who were unable to enjoy the holiday with their families. The number of gifts and blessings were endless. Strangers became part of WESCO’s family as they came to our administration building with gifts and monetary donations for our members. You all have your own families to care for; but this year you added our WESCO family to yours.

“Thank you” could never measure the gratitude in our hearts for the love this community has shown. We are truly blessed to call this beautiful place home and are honored to be able to support our members here. Denison is the glowing example of how all communities should be.