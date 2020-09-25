× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keep harvest safety in mind when on the roads this fall

What a challenging year it has been for everyone, including the farmers. We started our planting season with the Covid-19 pandemic, had drought conditions all summer and then the Derecho came to do more damage to the once green and beautiful crops. Needless to say, it is now time to harvest.

Even if you never drive on a country road, chances are that you will end up following a combine, tractor pulling a grain cart or wagon, or even a semi-truck hauling grain.

Please be patient, the farmers who are operating the equipment understand that they are causing some traffic problems but are doing their best to keep everyone safe as they go about their harvest.

Keep the following tips in mind while traveling the roadways this fall.

SLOW DOWN: Slow down as soon as you see the equipment. A car traveling at 55 mph can close a 300 ft. gap (1 football field) in 4 seconds if a tractor is going 15 mph.

WATCH OUT: Watch out for mailboxes, road signs, bridges, turn signals on the equipment, etc. as the equipment is big and may need to swing out to avoid hitting something or to make the turn.