Letters 10-9-2020

I strongly encourage you to vote for Jean Heiden for Crawford County Supervisor.

Tracy Ehlers, Vail

Talks about sheriff candidates’ motives

Voters should consider many things when a candidate runs for a local elected position, but what is the candidate’s real motive? It is our county and the communities within that should be a candidate’s main priority. Voters are the interview panel when a candidate runs for an elected position. We become informed through personal experiences, third party experiences, reading up on each candidate’s platform, asking questions, observations, etc.

The current Crawford County sheriff, James Steinkuehler, does not have a platform for his 2020 campaign and is facing his first opponent since being elected in 2008. There is no mention of what he has done in the 12 years as sheriff or what he plans to do if re-elected. He has put up yard signs but what else has he done to earn votes? Does he have a real motive to secure re-election? If so, whose best interest is it in?