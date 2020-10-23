Letters to the editor

5) Climate Change: President Trump pulled out of agreements that would have severely damaged the U.S. economically, and still our nation performed better than the participating nations in reducing pollutants.

Promises made, promises kept. For the people, not the status quo. I am proudly voting for Donald Trump and Republicans on November 3rd.

Steven Holt, State Representative, District 18, Denison

Are these really the values of West Central Iowa?

Should evangelicals have made a deal with Trump? According to Peter Werner in The Atlantic, “Trump may be using evangelicals to advance his aims, but they are also using Trump to advance their aims…. But if politically conservative evangelicals have things they can rightly claim to have won (a six-three Supreme Court), what has been lost? For starters, by overlooking and excusing the president’s staggering array of personal and public corruptions, Trump’s evangelical supporters have forfeited the right to ever again argue that character counts in America’s political leaders.”