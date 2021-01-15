Writer reminds he asked people to think about truth before general election

In September, I asked voters to think about one word – truth – before the cast their votes. Unfortunately, since the election, the truth has been shaken by lies about the election’s fairness, the efficacy of our political system and by the poison of white supremacy. George Packer of The Atlantic writes that even after Trump, “it will be much harder to clear our minds of his lies and restore the shared understanding of reality – the agreement, however inconvenient, that A is A and Not B – on which a democracy depends.”

Damon Linker of The Week warned how the dangers of QAnon conspiracy theories and Turmp’s personality cult could lead to the travesty of January 6: “A country in which millions of people are being actively cultivated to reject democracy, to cheer on tyranny, to exult in conspiracies and outright lies is a country deliberately careening toward and precipice.”