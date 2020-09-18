Everyone knows that the President distorts the truth and lends credence to conspiracy theories with no basis in fact yet many of us enable his disdain for the truth by repeating the falsehoods on social media and over coffee.

Think about Justice. I know all lives matter but very few Crawford County residents know what it’s like to be watched, followed in stores, or stopped and frisked. Think about it. Iowans aren’t racist by nature but we do suffer from “otherism,” the fear that others in our communities may change our way of life. Think about how the Denison Community Schools have been enriched by the diversity of students and their families. The President, on the contrary, distorts truth by promoting unfounded fear and resentment of others. Is that who we should be? Think about it.