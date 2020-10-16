Says Biden is the candidate who can “Make America America Again”

While millions of votes are already cast across the United States, my words are meant for those undecided or hesitant voters who are out there.

I heard a comment that aptly applies to this election cycle: Make America America Again. What would I like to see happen?

1. Make America a respected leader of the world again.

2. Make America respectful of science and intelligence again.

3. Make America a place where people are judged by the content of their character rather than by the color of their skin. (Martin Luther King)

4. Make America a place where the disabled are not mocked by their president.

5. Make America a place where the American dream can be pursued by all once again.

6. Make America a place where those who need help get a hand up rather than a middle finger. (Mike Royko)

7. Make America a place with clean air, pure water and broad forests, free from those who would destroy them in to make an extra buck.