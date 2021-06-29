Mahrt lists reasons for submitting petition for special election

Let me start with two caveats. First, this is not directed at any individual but rather city government as a whole. Second, I do not live in 1st Ward but I do live in the city of Denison.

My reason for gathering names on a petition for special election are threefold. 1. The mayor usually nominates a person or recruits a person to serve and then it is approved by council. 2. When looking at potentials to fill a vacancy, experience and commitment to the community are paramount. 3. How does this person fit the dynamic of the current council?

None of these were met. The mayor’s nomination was not chosen. The experience and community commitment were not taken into account. Current council paid a nevermind to the fact of any ideological diversity. Why?

Why is a very interesting question. Why would the council pick a relatively unknown person? This person is a firefighter, making firefighters the majority of the council. They then voted to move a volunteer firefighter from supervision of public works to the fire hall and under direction of the full time fire chief. My problem with this is enumerate but the obvious one is that we need more work on our streets than we need another person at the fire hall.