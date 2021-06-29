Mahrt lists reasons for submitting petition for special election

Let me start with two caveats. First, this is not directed at any individual but rather city government as a whole. Second, I do not live in 1st Ward but I do live in the city of Denison.
My reason for gathering names on a petition for special election are threefold. 1. The mayor usually nominates a person or recruits a person to serve and then it is approved by council. 2. When looking at potentials to fill a vacancy, experience and commitment to the community are paramount. 3. How does this person fit the dynamic of the current council?
None of these were met. The mayor’s nomination was not chosen. The experience and community commitment were not taken into account. Current council paid a nevermind to the fact of any ideological diversity. Why?
Why is a very interesting question. Why would the council pick a relatively unknown person? This person is a firefighter, making firefighters the majority of the council. They then voted to move a volunteer firefighter from supervision of public works to the fire hall and under direction of the full time fire chief. My problem with this is enumerate but the obvious one is that we need more work on our streets than we need another person at the fire hall.
Why relative inexperience over someone that has been on so many boards and commissions? The hospital board, the DMU board and Kiwanis to name a few. It was my understanding that Mr. Struck was recruited to fill this vacancy by the mayor. Pam Soseman is doing a good job. We need people with experience right now. We need people with a sense of macro-management, Larry Struck meets that criteria. He would have softened the tone rhetoric and brought issues to balance with everyone in mind.
I do not blame the firefighters or offer ill will but it is micromanagement due to a lack of management that they suffer. There is a bigger picture here. There is an entire city that requires council’s attention. Yes, we probably have the best volunteer firefighters in the state but there is more to this community. When someone with Larry Struck’s credentials steps up and volunteers, you say thank you.
There will be a special election for Ward 1. I am asking for good people to do the right thing by our city. This is for the people by the people to the core. You have a choice.
Postscript: Under different circumstances I could support Dustin Logan.
Nathan Mahrt, Denison