A church can be more than a church. Because of its history, events and memories a church can have enormous sentimental importance and value!

My grandfather and so many others helped build Zion Lutheran Church in 1929.

My father was in this church’s third confirmation class. My brothers and I were baptized here. My brothers and I were confirmed here. My grandfather’s and grandmother’s funerals were here. My father’s and mother’s funerals were here. All the baptisms, confirmations, weddings, funerals and other events are held dear in my memory. My uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and neighbors worshipped here together.

This place is a “religious home,” my family’s religious home. I’m sure it is considered and thought of as the religious home to many, many, many, many other families. Zion Lutheran Church is more, much more than a church! It is far from being just another building!

John Neumann