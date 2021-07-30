 Skip to main content
Our religious home
When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimental memories I often relive that occurred in this place; of the altar and the sunlight brightening the stained glass image of Jesus praying in the garden.

It saddens me to think such a beautiful, historic home of worship to so many people over the years would be torn down. Why would anybody want to do this? Why wouldn’t this religious home be treasured and restored? Why?

John Neumann, Denison

