Safety at rural road intersections
Safety at rural road intersections

Crawford County Farm Bureau Board of Directors wants to remind everyone when traveling on rural roads to slow down at intersections, especially where there is tall corn. Now that the corn is well over seven feet tall, it is impossible to see if there is a vehicle coming from your left or right until you are well into the intersection.

Slow down and enter the intersection with extreme caution to ensure it is safe to proceed. If traveling on gravel, don’t assume there is a vehicle coming only if you see a dust cloud. A small amount of moisture can settle the dust. Stay safe out there and be alert at rural corners, particularly when the tall corn is creating blind spots.

Jeremy Stangl, President,

Crawford County Farm Bureau

