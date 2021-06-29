Says Peterson’s letter regarding Critical Race Theory inaccurate

Martin Peterson’s recent letter regarding HF802, Critical Race Theory, is inaccurate. I floor-managed and helped write this bill, and in several emails to Mr. Peterson I explained that the legislation does not prohibit the teaching of slavery, Jim Crow laws, and other mistakes in our history. To the contrary, the bill specifically states these topics are not prohibited.

The bill states that it does not:

“Prohibit discussing specific defined concepts as part of a larger course of academic instruction.”

“Prohibit the use of curriculum that teaches the topics of sexism, slavery, racial oppression, racial segregation, or racial discrimination, including topics relating to the enactment and enforcement of laws resulting in sexism, racial oppression, segregation, and discrimination.”

The point of this legislation is very simple. It seeks to prevent the scapegoating of entire classes of people based upon skin color, in unity with the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that one day we would judge one another based on character as opposed to skin color. This is a goal we have worked for generations to achieve and is now threatened by Marxist Critical Race Theory permeating our education system.