Pat Niehaus

Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia Niehaus, 65, of Vail, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 27, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Vail.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. and a rosary at 6:30 p.m.
She died Sunday, August 23, at her home.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Bob, of Vail; three sons, Joshua Niehaus, of Carlisle, Matthew, of Cartersville, Georgia, and Andrew Niehaus, of Omaha, Nebraska; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and seven siblings, Ellen Janssen, of Ida Grove, Raymond Helkenn, of Council Bluffs, Cecilia Jackson, of Crystal Beach, Texas, and Judy Jensen, Mark Helkenn, Tim Helkenn and Jennifer Boeckman, all of Schleswig.