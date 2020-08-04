Graveside services for Patricia Lary, 62, of Dow City will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, at the Dow City Cemetery.
She died July 30 at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Lary, of Dow City; one daughter, Melissa Lary, of Omaha, Nebraska; two grandchildren; one brother, Steve Midura, of Delaware, Ohio; and two sisters, Sue Midura, of Danville, Michigan, and Julie Maceri, of Detroit, Michigan.