A total of 29 athletes will begin the 2023 golf season for Logan-Magnolia.

Dan Thompson coaches the boys and will have 18 competitors, while Baylee Thompson is in charge of the girls and will have 11 competitors for the spring season.

The Lo-Ma boys bring back two lettermen in senior Layne Brenden and junior Gavin Kiger.

“We will be inexperienced with only two lettermen back. We’ll be looking for strong improvement throughout the season as more players get varsity experience,” commented Thompson in reference to the boys.

Filling out the boys’ roster are seniors Wyatt Reisz, Calvin Wallis and Kyle Stueve; juniors Calvin Collins, Brayton Myer, Jordan Fisher, Jack Straight, Jace Staight, Kai Carritt and Daltyn Pitt; sophomores Corbin Reisz and Ben Plagman; and freshmen Carson Edney, Adam Roden and Skyler Stolley.

“Overall, consistency and continued improvement in the short game will be vital in the boys being able to put up strong team scores by the end of the season,” Thompson said.

The Lo-Ma girls will enter the 2023 season with four returning letterwinners from last year’s Panther squad that placed second in the Western Iowa Conference.

Leading the way for the girls is senior Cara Ohl, who returns after qualifying for the regional final a year ago.

Other veterans back on the course for Baylee Thompson are seniors Macanna Guritz and Mackenna Bucksbee and junior Jazmyn Guritz.

Filling out the Panthers’ roster are juniors Brooke Johnsen and Kaitlin Wingert; sophomores Steph Schmidt and Brooklyn Lally; and freshmen Abyagail Guritz, Makennah Bales and Mary Bowman.

“The girls will look to continue their recent success with a lot of returning players ready for their chance in the varsity lineup and new talented faces ready to make an impact,” Thompson remarked.

“Our depth should give the girls the ability to put up four to six quality scores on a nightly basis,” the Panthers’ boss added.

2023 Composite Schedule April

3 — vs. Fremont-Mills and Tri-Center, G-B, 4 p.m.; 10 — at AHST, G-B, 4 p.m.; 13 — at C.B. Lewis Central, B, 8:30 a.m.; 14 — at Treynor, G-B, 4 p.m.; 17 — at Underwood, G-B, 4 p.m.; 18 — vs. Woodbine, G-B, 4 p.m.; 20 — at C.B. Lewis Central, G, 4 p.m.; 24 — vs. Audubon, G-B, 4 p.m.; 28 — at Riverside, G-B, 4 p.m.; 29 — Missouri Valley Tournament, B, 9 a.m.

May

1 — vs. IKM-Manning, G-B, 4 p.m.; 3 — Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Atlantic, G-B, 9 a.m.; 8 — vs. Missouri Valley, G-B, 4 p.m.