The Logan-Magnolia girls netted 55 points to earn seventh place at the Abraham Lincoln Track and Field Invitational on April 20 at Council Bluffs.

Glenwood took home first place as a team with 158 points. Treynor was runnerup to the Rams with 121 points.

Lo-Ma’s distance medley relay team ran first overall in four minutes, 36.81 seconds.

The shuttle hurdle relay team ran second in 1:14.75.

Madison Sporrer placed third in the 1,500-meter run in 5:16.08.

The Panthers’ 4x800 relay team also ran third in 10:41.84.

Grace Carroll finished fourth in the 200-meter dash in 27.95.

Greylan Hornbeck ran fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:40.98.

And, picking up sixth-place finishes were Goldsmith in the long jump (14-10 3/4) and Marki Bertelsen in the shot put (30-3 1/4).

Final Team Standings

1. Glenwood 158; 2. Treynor 121; 3. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 111; 4. Lewis Central 76; 5. Harlan 70; 6. C.B. St. Albert 69; 7. Logan-Magnolia 55; 8,. Riverside 42; 9. Underwood 18; 10. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 17