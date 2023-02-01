Panthers advance to state duals

The Logan-Magnolia boys’ wrestling team qualified for its fifth consecutive trip to the Iowa State Dual Tournament after picking up a 48-30 victory over West Monona/Whiting in a Class 1A regional final on January 31 at Logan.

Lo-Ma received a bye and took on West Monona/Whiting in the title match after WM/W earned a 37-35 victory over Nodaway Valley in the first match at Logan.

Lo-Ma’s advancement to the state dual tournament is the ninth in the last 10 years and 19th in the last 21 years.

The Panthers placed third at the state duals in both 2021 and 2022.

Lo-Ma won nine of the 14 matches against West Monona/Whiting, including six by pins.

Logan-Magnolia 48 West Monona-Whiting 30

106: Kalab Kuhl (LM) pinned Jaxson Pettet, 1:00; 113: Lyrick Stueve (LM) pinned Quinten Riley, 1:30; 120: Gavin Kiger (LM) pinned Zander Riley, 3:42; 126: Corbin Reisz (LM) pinned Landon Hansen, 2:37; 132: William Gibson (WM) pinned Kai Carritt, 1:49; 138: Wyatt Hawkins (LM) won 3-1 decision over Evan Meadows; 145: Jordan Off (WM) pinned Harley Christensen, 3:28; 152: Layne Brenden (LM) pinned Ryan Koenigs, 3:26; 160: Wyatt Reisz (LM) pinned Grant Russel, 2:17; 170: Kaden Broer (WM) pinned Logan Bratetic, 3:41; 182: Carter Struble (WM) pinned Gage Shook, 4:51; 195: Avery Zehner (LM) won by injury default; 220: Brayden Tew (WM) won by forfeit; 285: Grant Brix (LM) won 6-1 decision over Dylan Pittet.