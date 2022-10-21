Phipps is new DHS visual arts teacher

“I knew ever since I was a little kid that I loved art,” said Chelsey Phipps. “I was always pretty good at it — and I think deep down I always wanted to be a teacher – even in elementary school.”

After a decade working in art-adjacent jobs, Phipps is now following her childhood dream.

She is in her eighth week as the new visual arts teacher at Denison High School (DHS) — but she did not follow a direct path to the job.

“I don’t know if it was peer pressure or people telling me I shouldn’t be a teacher because of this and that, but somehow I changed my mind and I decided ‘OK, I’ll do art but I’ll do graphic design and I’ll leave it at that,’” she said.

Phipps graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in graphic design and marketing in 2008.

She worked a variety of office jobs over the next 10 years, including one with the Denison Bulletin and Review, but she never felt she was in the right place.

“I just felt this calling – I need to be a teacher,” Phipps said. “I was thinking back through all the times in my life and what were the most meaningful times. It was coaching, tutoring and teaching camps and bible school.”

Four years ago,.

Phipps took a job as a teacher’s associate at Denison Middle School in 2018.

In May 2020, she decided to go back to school to become an art teacher.

“I did the post baccalaureate program through BV (Buena Vista University),” she said. “Since I already had an art degree, it only took a year and a half, plus student teaching, to get where I am. It was a quicker process than I thought.”

Phipps spent last spring as a student teacher at DHS.

“And then this job happened to come up this fall, which was perfect,” she said.

She enjoys the variety of types of art she gets to teach.

“I’ve always loved drawing, so I like to teach drawing and the different techniques, like how to shade and how to make things look realistic,” Phipps said. “Pottery is also very fun. I worked in a pottery shop throughout high school (in Cherokee) and college.”

Her art teacher at the time was also her boss.

“I love working with clay and being able to create something out of nothing. It’s rewarding to be able to help students do that, too.”

She also enjoys teaching painting and graphic design.

“I don’t know if I have a top favorite – I like all of it,” she said.

Doing her student teaching at DHS eliminated most of the surprises she might have expected when taking a new job, though working at the high school is very different than working at the middle school, Phipps said.

“I do prefer teaching high school kids in art compared to middle school because it’s an elective and all the kids want to be here – for the most part,” she said.

She gets a lot of satisfaction from working with students who might not take to art as easily as some of the others.

Students who struggle may think they can’t do a project because they don’t know how to do it or it’s too hard.

“They may have a hard time – but by the time they finish their project they think, ‘Wow, I did that,’” Phipps said. “I help guide them through a project that they didn’t think they could do, but they end up doing it and doing really well. That’s a good feeling.”

She said art seems to be growing, not declining, at DHS.

“I’ve heard there are more art students then there have been in the past,” Phipps said.

“The studio class used to be a separate class and they can’t do that anymore because there are too many students enrolled. Intro to art and ceramics are a couple of bigger ones – we don’t have room for all of them so we have to tell them, ‘Sorry, you can’t take it this semester. You have to wait until next semester.’”

Her classroom is on the lower level of the DHS building – where the automotive shop used to be.

“I have 29 students in my intro classes – so this room is basically full,” Phipps said.

She keeps her students focused with project guidelines and specific deadlines.

“Every day when I come into class I remind them of what project is going on right now, what to do today, what’s due this week what’s due next week – so they always know,” Phipps said.

She also uses a program called Canvas to keep students informed about due dates and what they should be working on.

“I do have structure and rules – but I also try to have fun,” Phipps said.

She said teaching gives her life meaning she didn’t get from her previous jobs.

“I think all along I felt that I have to teach kids and help. I feel like I’m making the biggest difference doing this,” Phipps said.