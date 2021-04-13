Police Beat 4-13-2021

April 8, 12:15 p.m.: Randy Eugene Brown, 58, of Denison, was driving a black 1998 Chevrolet C35 pickup and was heading south on 8th Street in Denison, approaching the south driveway to D&J Trailer Court. Juan Carlos Zamora, 31, of Denison, was driving a white Ford Windstar van, was backing from the driveway onto 8th Street in a southerly direction and backed into the front of Brown’s pickup. Brown’s pickup continued south and came to rest on the west shoulder. Zamora’s van spun around and came to rest on 8th Street. Brown’s pickup received $3,500 damage to the front driver side and had to be towed. Zamora’s van received $3,000 damage to the rear middle, was considered totaled and had to be towed. Zamora was cited for unsafe backing on a highway, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident.

April 8, 1:20 p.m.: Tadd Alan Van’t Hof, 25, of Morris, Minnesota, was in a manhole working on gas pipes on Arrowhead Drive in Denison, when a vehicle, identified as a gray older model Trailblazer with an older female driving, drove over the manhole and struck Van’t Hof with an unknown object. The vehicle was dragging a cone and the driver left the scene after getting out and looking for what had made the sound. Van’t Hof was transported to the emergency room at Crawford County Memorial Hospital by an off-duty EMT to be treated for a small gash on his head and an abrasion on his eyebrow.