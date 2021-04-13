Police Beat 4-13-2021

Arrests
April 9, 9:22 p.m.: William Eliseo Chevez Pineda, 38, of Denison, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order.
April 11, 7:59 p.m.: During a traffic stop at Main Street and Highway 141 in Charter Oak, Richard Mancini was arrested on a Monona County warrant. He was transported to be transferred at the county line.
Accidents
March 30, 2:36 p.m.: Shawn Marie Blum, 66, of Denison, was driving a gray 2013 Ford Escape south on Highway 59 in Denison and was attempting to make a left turn onto Crestview Drive. Michael Joseph Tremel, 68, of Earling, was driving a red 2016 GMC Sierra pickup, also traveling south on Highway 59 and was behind Blum’s vehicle. Tremel admitted to failing to slow his vehicle, which struck the rear of Blum’s vehicle. Blum could see in the rearview mirror that Tremel’s vehicle was not slowing. No one was injured. Blum’s vehicle received $5,000 damage to the rear middle. Tremel’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front middle. Tremel was cited for failure to maintain control.
April 8, 11:30 a.m.: Tabitha Lynn Towne, 41, of Denison, was driving a gray 2018 Dodge Durango and was in the Casey’s General Store parking lot, waiting for traffic to subside so she could merge into the eastbound lane of Highway 30. Due to the intersection light ahead being red, a vehicle stopped and gave Towne the go to merge into the lane heading eastbound. Towne began to enter traffic and then noticed that a white 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was not stopping for her. The Chevrolet Cavalier, being driven by Mary Patricia Wendt, 68, of Denison, collided with Towne’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Towne’s vehicle received $2,500 to the front middle and could be driven away. Wendt’s vehicle received $2,500 to the front passenger side corner and had to be towed away.
April 8, 12:15 p.m.: Randy Eugene Brown, 58, of Denison, was driving a black 1998 Chevrolet C35 pickup and was heading south on 8th Street in Denison, approaching the south driveway to D&J Trailer Court. Juan Carlos Zamora, 31, of Denison, was driving a white Ford Windstar van, was backing from the driveway onto 8th Street in a southerly direction and backed into the front of Brown’s pickup. Brown’s pickup continued south and came to rest on the west shoulder. Zamora’s van spun around and came to rest on 8th Street. Brown’s pickup received $3,500 damage to the front driver side and had to be towed. Zamora’s van received $3,000 damage to the rear middle, was considered totaled and had to be towed. Zamora was cited for unsafe backing on a highway, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident.
April 8, 1:20 p.m.: Tadd Alan Van’t Hof, 25, of Morris, Minnesota, was in a manhole working on gas pipes on Arrowhead Drive in Denison, when a vehicle, identified as a gray older model Trailblazer with an older female driving, drove over the manhole and struck Van’t Hof with an unknown object. The vehicle was dragging a cone and the driver left the scene after getting out and looking for what had made the sound. Van’t Hof was transported to the emergency room at Crawford County Memorial Hospital by an off-duty EMT to be treated for a small gash on his head and an abrasion on his eyebrow.
April 9, 7:19 a.m.: A white 2007 Ford Five Hundred appeared to strike a green 2009 Ford F150 pickup, which was legally parked on South 19th Street in Denison. The owner of the Ford Five Hundred was contacted after she called reporting her vehicle missing. The Denison Police Department had the Ford Five Hundred towed after locating it behind 1916 1st Avenue South. Savannah Sevener advised on a recorded phone line that she wasn’t operating the vehicle since it isn’t insured and not switched over to her name after purchasing it from her sister. Sevener advised that she had both sets of keys at her residence and no one else had access to them. The Ford F150 received $3,000 damage to the front driver side corner. The Ford Five Hundred also had $3,000 damage to the front driver side corner.
Fraud
Randall G. Cornelius, of Kiron, reported that in 2015 someone got a loan from Wells Fargo Bank for a vehicle in his name. Cornelius has never owned a 2001 Infiniti G37 vehicle. The IRS is trying to hold Cornelius responsible for paying the remainder of the taxes on the forgiveness of the loan.
Tyler Androy reported a burned pickup truck at the dead end of R Avenue west of 150th Street, Dow City. The vehicle was possibly stolen.
Miscellaneous
April 8, 10:14 p.m.: A caller from Charter Oak reported fireworks going off. The investigating deputy was unable to locate the source of the fireworks.
April 9, 9:36 p.m.: Francis Block reported an erratic driver eastbound on Highway 30 from Arion. The investigating lieutenant from the sheriff’s office reported the person was driving fine.
April 10, 4:23 p.m.: Mike Stapleton reported that multiple cattle were out at 280th Street/L Avenue, Denison. The investigating deputy could find no prints in the mud or cows visible on or near Ridge Road, 280th Street or L Avenue.
April 10, 4:47 p.m.: Christen Stevens reported a red Chevrolet Impala running a stop sign before the intersection of P Avenue and Lincoln Way.
April 10, 9:23 p.m.: Judy Brodersen reported someone outside her house with a flashlight. The investigating deputy reported the property and perimeter cleared and no signs of disturbance in the grass.
April 11, 2:19 a.m.: Hayley Palmer, of Westside, reported that someone was sending her boyfriend threatening messages on Facebook Messenger. Law enforcement advised Palmer to block all parties sending messages she feels are threatening and advised her to have her boyfriend also block those who are sending messages he feels are threatening.
April 11, 9:42 a.m.: Michelle Stover reported that she heard something like a gunshot coming from a neighbor’s residence in Buck Grove.
April 11, 1:46 p.m.: Buck Grove Mayor Terry Kolln reported a complaint about semis in town.
April 11, 3:20 p.m.: A caller from Dow City reported a neighbor was trying to kill her dog.
April 11, 8:31 p.m.: A report was called in about a female on the ground on Oak Street in Ricketts saying she needed 911.