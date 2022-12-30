Police Beat

Arrest and charges

December 23, 7:50 p.m.: Caine Michael Eubanks, 27, of Denison, was charged with driving while license suspended. The location of the offense was on South 7th Street in Denison.

December 28, 6:56 p.m.: Angel Saldana-Perez, 54, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication-1st offense. The location of the offense was at Hy-Vee.

Forgery

Telco-Triad Credit Union of Sioux City reported a forgery at the Denison branch on September 9.

Accidents

December 24, 8:46 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a deer hit and still alive on Highway 39 near Denison. He located the deer along the end row of a cornfield in the east ditch. The deer had a broken front leg and was put down. Assorted car parts from the unreported car vs. deer accident were found on the road’s east shoulder.

December 25, 6:58 p.m.: Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 30 east of Dow City at mile marker 47. His investigation revealed that the male subject in the vehicle left the scene. Adrian Arronte, 37, was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle and for operating a non-registered vehicle.

December 25, 8:55 p.m.: Deputy Henningsen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a vehicle that went into the ditch at Highway 59 and 220th Street, Denison. The driver was not injured. Jose Martinez Ochoa, 55, was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

Ambulance and first responder calls

December 23, 2:25 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Vail Fire Department were called to a medical incident in the 3000 block of L Avenue, Vail.

December 25, 11:41 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Schleswig Fire Department were called for a medical incident in the 100 block of Glad Street in Schleswig.

December 26, 3:31 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Vail Fire Department were called to a medical incident in the 300 block of Main Street in Vail.

December 26, 5:06 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Vail Fire Department were called to medical incident in the 300 block of Bergan Street in Vail.

December 26, 6:27 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Kiron Fire Department were called to a medical incident in the 1000 block of 300th Street, Kiron.

December 26, 7:23 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Dow City-Arion Fire Department were called to a medical incident in the 3000 block of 215th Street, Dow City.

Other calls

December 24, 7:22 p.m.: Deputy Henningsen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of an erratic driver traveling under the speed limit and traveling all over the road going east on Highway 30 near the Iowa State Patrol post east of Denison. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

December 24, 8:57 p.m.: Deputy Henningsen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of vehicles in the ditch at the Highway 141 and Highway 59 south junction west of Manilla. When he arrived on the scene, two vehicles were in the corn field. He checked if assistance was needed and was advised the vehicles were just stuck and a tractor was coming to pull them out.

December 25, 3:08 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a cow on Highway 141 near Aspinwall.

December 26, 3:13 p.m.: Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a door alarm on a WIPCO tower site in the 1000 block of I Avenue, Charter Oak. He closed the door on the location and reported that everything was secure.