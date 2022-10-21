Police Beat

Arrests, citations and warrants

October 14, 4:58 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office picked up Jason Schiltz from a Carroll County Deputy at Westside. Schiltz was served two Crawford County warrants, one for failure to appear and the other for violation of a no-contact order. No bond was set. He was transported and placed into the Crawford County Jail.

October 14, 10:46 p.m.: Douglas Allen Dorhout, 52, of Denison, was arrested for operating while under the influence-1st offense. He was also cited for driving on the wrong side of the roadway on Broadway.

October 16, 1:21 a.m.: Ronald Anderson Rodriguez, 32, of Denison, was arrested for operating while intoxicated-2nd offense and driving while license revoked. He was also cited for driving on the wrong side of the roadway on Avenue C.

October 16, 9:28 a.m.: Jose Luis Hernandez Gallegos, 36, of Denison, was arrested for 3rd degree burglary and possession of contraband in a correctional institution, and was also cited for driving without a valid driver’s license. According to the police report, he took a red Dirt Devil vacuum valued at $60 from a residence in the 1700 block of Broadway.

Theft

October 19, 6:14 p.m.: Deputy Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a stolen 55-gallon fish tank with a pump and decorations from a residence on Howard Street in Dow City. The value of the tank contents is $300. The reporting party said he left the tank outside by the front door three days before the date of the report, and the tank was taken within that time frame.

Accidents

October 15, 6:30 p.m.: Officer Wolff with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened at Highway 59 and Crestview Drive. Darlene Ann Carstensen, 78, of Denison, was driving a black 2014 GMC Terrain and was stopped facing south on Highway 59, waiting for traffic to clear to complete a left turn onto Crestview Drive. Clayton Bennett Heck, 24, of Milo, was driving a gray 2006 Infiniti FX3 and was traveling south on Highway 59. He crested a hill and was unable to stop safely, and his vehicle sideswiped the rear passenger side of Carstensen’s vehicle. No one was injured. The Carstensen vehicle received $4,000 damage and could be driven away. The Heck vehicle received $5,000 damage and also could be driven away. Heck was cited for improper overtaking on the right.

October 18, 10:08 a.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened at the ramp on Highway 59 north going to Highway 30 west. Troy Allen Huisinga, 46, of Denison, was driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup registered to Thermal Fab LLC, of Dunlap. He was traveling east on Highway 30 into Denison at the Highway 30 and Highway 59 junction. Judith Darlene Savard, 76, of Phoenix, Arizona, was driving a tan 2012 Dodge Ram pickup and was traveling south on Highway 59. Savard stopped at the stop sign on Highway 59 and then continued south on Highway 59, not realizing that the eastbound traffic does not stop. Huisinga’s vehicle struck Savard’s vehicle on the passenger side. No one was injured. The vehicle Huisinga was driving received $5,000 damage to the front middle and was disabled. Savard’s vehicle received $5,000 damage to the front passenger side and was disabled.

October 18, 7:35 p.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened at the corner of Bel Aire Drive and 21st Street. Joshua Norbert Renze, 38, of Denison, was driving a black 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup registered to Carroll Refuse Service. He was traveling south on 21st Street attempting to make a left turn onto Bel Aire Drive. Brittany Lynn Webb, 34, of Denison, was driving a black 2023 GMC Acadia west on Bel Aire Drive. When Renze tried to make the turn, he failed to yield to Webb and in doing so he cut the corner short, causing the rear of the trailer to sideswipe the back driver side of Webb’s vehicle. No one was injured. Webb’s vehicle received $1,499 damage and the trailer Renze was pulling received $100 damage. Renze was cited for making an unsafe turn or failing to give signal.

October 19, 6:49 a.m.: Officer Torres with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened at Highway 39 north and the ramp to Highway 59 south to Highway 39 north. Upon investigation by the officer, it was determined that Russell August Stone, 78, of Denison, failed to yield to a vehicle being driven by Rafael Abundiz Garcia, 60, of Denison. Stone was driving a black 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup and was traveling north from the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 39. Abundiz Garcia was driving a white 2014 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer and was merging north from the Highway 59 ramp onto Highway 39. No one was injured. Stone’s vehicle received $2,500 damage to the rear passenger side. Abuindiz Garcia’s vehicle received $2,500 damage to the front driver side.

Other calls

October 14, 11:29 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of fraud. A resident of Schleswig reported having had tried to lease an apartment in Orlando, Florida, through an app and discovered that it was fraud. The approximate loss was between $2,500 and $2,700. It is yet to be determined if the reporting party will get her money back. The person of interest in the fraud case no longer lives at the address used in the fraud.

October 15, 5:08 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted at a field fire at 1196 Salina Avenue, Dunlap. The Dow City-Arion Fire Department was paged.

October 17, 10:18 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about harassing letters being sent to a subject.

October 17, 3:27 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call about a corn field fire four miles south of Westside on M64. The Westside and Vail fire departments were paged.

October 17, 8:10 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a call about an erratic driver traveling south on Highway 39 from Deloit. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

October 18, 8:50 a.m.: Deputy Bremser with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a case of possible fraud/identity theft. Someone used a Charter Oak resident’s information to receive medical treatment at a hospital in New Jersey.

October 18, 9:44 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted a motorist with getting a vehicle off the roadway at Highway 30 and 12th Street, Denison.

October 19, 6:57 p.m.: Deputy Henningsen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about burning taking place in the alleyway and yard on Frederick Street in Aron. The fire was not approved and a burn ban is in place. The Dow City-Arion Fire Department put the fire out and dealt with the issue.