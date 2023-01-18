Police Beat

January 15, 9:56 p.m.: Officers Winey and Romero and Sgt. Cardenas with the Denison Police Department investigated an accident that happened in the 500 block of North 10th Street. They found an unoccupied maroon 2016 Chrysler 200S blocking the northbound lane. The Chrysler was facing south in the northbound lane after it made contact with the driver’s side of a legally parked blue 2005 Ford Explorer. The impact caused the Explorer to move back into a silver 2007 Chevrolet Equinox. The Chrysler also hit a mailbox at 523 North 10th Street. The owners of the Explorer and Equinox, who reside at 524 North 10th Street, and the owner of the mailbox, were notified of the accident and damage. Officer Romero recognized the owners of the Chrysler. Ernesto Prado, the older brother to the driver of the Chrysler, Emmanuel Prado, was at his residence when Officer Romero arrived. Ernesto stated that Emmanuel told him that he had the only key to the vehicle with him. Emmanuel also told Ernesto that he believed the car was stolen about 10 minutes prior to Officer Romero arriving at Ernesto’s residence. Ernesto arrived on the scene with Officer Romero and stated that he believed Emmanuel was driving the vehicle as it did not make sense that it would have been stolen. Ernesto attempted to contact Emmanuel and eventually got Emmanuel to arrive on the scene. Emmanuel claimed to not know anything about what happened. He confirmed that he had the one key; however it was not with him as he left the key at a friend’s residence. There was no sign that the Chrysler had been tampered with to be started without the key. The driver side airbags had been deployed. Officer Winey cited Emmanuel Prado, 17, of Denison, with failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of an accident. Officer Romero went to 509 North 10th Street to view camera footage of the incident. He stated that the camera system was about 48 minutes off of actual time. In the approximate actual times, camera footage showed the car crashing at 9:56 p.m., a male running from the vehicle at 10:04 p.m. and a car pulling up to pick up the male at 10:22 p.m. Other cameras surrounding will be viewed the area and follow-ups will be made to get more information about the incident. The Chrysler received $8,000 damage to the front driver’s side and was considered totaled; a tow was privately arranged. The Explorer received $2,500 damage to the front driver side, and the Equinox received $300 damage to the front middle. The mailbox received $50 damage.