Police Beat

November 23, 8:29 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical emergency in the 1000 block of J Avenue, Charter Oak.The Crawford County Ambulance and the Charter Oak Fire Department responded.

November 23, 10:15 a.m.: Chief Deputy Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of identity theft. A resident of Charter Oak reported that someone hacked into her Facebook account and somehow got a photo of her driver's license and is using it in an attempt to scam people out of money by selling puppies.

November 23, 11:49 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office received a report of a reckless driver driving south on Highway 59 from Schleswig. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

November 23, 12:20 p.m.: The Crawford County Dispatch Center handled a call about a patient transfer from Crawford County Memorial Hospital to Jenny Edmundson in Council Bluffs.

November 23, 3:08 p.m.: The Crawford County Dispatch Center received a call about an 80-year-old male who fell of equpment at Aspinwall Co-op in Aspinwall.The Manilla Ambulance was paged.

November 23, 9:23 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office handled a call about an individual trying to get property back to another subject. He was unable to make contact and advised it is a civil matter.

November 23, 9:26 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office received a call about a violation of a no-contact order. He referred the incident to Ida County since that is where the subject was when the violation occurred.

November 24, 12:28 a.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office investigated a report of a man laying in a ditch at 390th Street/N Avenue, Westside. The caller reported that the man was gone when turning around to check on him shortly after. Perdew checked the area and was unable to locate anyone laying in the ditch.

November 24, 4:56 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office investigated a truck fire that occurred on Donna Reed Road south of T Avenue, Denison. The driver said his vehicle was getting hot so he stopped and opened the hood, and the fire started. The Manilla Fire Department responded, and Waderich Towing was called.

November 24, 8:01 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office received a call from a male subject in Arion who said he has ultrasound pictures of his daughter but his ex-girlfriend's name are on them. He wanted to know if he needs to give them back. Specketer advised that this was a civil matter and they would need to either solve it amicably or seek action through the courts for all of their shared property.

November 24, 8:57 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office recieved a calla bout a male in a plaid shirt walking around Vail.

November 25, 2:04 p.m.: The Crawford County Dispatch Center received a call requesting an ambulance for a male in Westside who fell backwards out of his chair and hit his head. He was consious and breathing. The Westside Fire Department was paged.

November 25, 4:44 p.m.: Deputy Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office provided an agency assist in stopping a suicidal subject who was arrested for harassment on Highway 141 four miles west of Highway 59.

November 25, 7:20 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office received a call about a 13-year-old girl who ran away. She was last seen leaving her home in Charter Oak and was wearing a gray coat, dark pants. She has light brown hair and brown eyes.

November 26, 12:29 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office received a call from a residence in Schleswig about a subject in a verbal argument with a boyfriend. They stated they were yelloing at each other and the boyfriend pushed he caller. The caller sounded very distraught. The sheriff's office was on civil standy for the subjects to get some thing and will meet with them in Denison to review options.

November 26, 12:43 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office investigated a call about a vehicle on the side of road in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 near APC southwest of Denison. The vehicle had its flashers on an a person was seen running across thr road. The sheriff's office found the vehicle but no one was in or around it. The vehicle is a whie Dodge Avenger.

November 26, 8:31 a.m.: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office received a call about a subject who was test driving a customer's vehicle in the previous week and struck a deer with the vehicle on Dunhams Hill,Dunlap. The subject was going to fix the vehicle.

November 26, 12 a.m.: Deputy Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office investigated a report of sign damage at the bridge south of Deloit. Someone unbolted the reflector sign on the bridge and moved it into the traffice lane. Stater moved the reflector and advised the Department of Transportation.

November 26, 11:32 a.m.: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office took a call about a resident of rural Manilla who had been missing since 6 p.m. Friday, November 25.

November 26, 6:54 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office received a call about a male subject on a bicycle with no light on traveling eastbound on Highway 141 one mile west of the Kenwood Road.

November 26, 7:16 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office received a complaint about a barking dog on Birch Street in Charter Oak.

November 26, 8:56 p.m.: The Crawford County Dispatch Center received a call about a house fire/field fire at 3766 B Avenue, Breda. The Kiron, Westside and Vail fire departments were paged.

November 26, 10:08 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office received a calla bout a cow and two calves out at 3233 160th Street, Dunlap. The sheriffi's office contacted the owner who stated he would deal with them in the morning.

November 26, 10:32 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office recieved a complaint about loud music being played at 5th and Atlantic in Vail. The subjects were advised to turn the music down.

November 27, 1:35 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office recieved a call about a subject dumping used motor oil in the ditch by the Soldier River. Teh location was 100th Street one-quarter to one-half mile south of Highway 141, Ute.

November 27, 3:40 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office investigated a call about a lock broken off a garage in the 300 block of Date Street, Schleswig. It did not appear that anything was taken.

November 27, 4:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Dow City-Arion Fire Department were paged for a female resident of Dow City who had fallen and was throwing up blood.

November 27, 9:41 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office was called about a verbal argument that was taking place at a lot at the Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison.

November 27, 10:20 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Manilla Fire Department were paged for a resident of Aspinwall who had valled but was consious and breathing.

November 28, 6:03 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about tree limbs in the roadway on L51 between O and P Avenues, Charter Oak. He removed the tree limbs from the roadway.

November 25, 3:34 p.m.: Matthew Lee Hogan, 39, of Soldier, was charged with harassment in the 1st degree, an aggravated misdemeanor; attempted burglary in the second degree, a class D felony; and criminal mischief in the 5th degree, a simple misdemeanor. The location of the offense was a residence on North 19th Street in Denison. Property damage estimated at $100 was done to a door frame.