Police Beat

Arrests and charges

October 27, 9:53 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wayne Johnson on a Crawford County warrant.

October 30: Andrea Gross was charged with contempt of court. She had been served a notice for a deposition on August 30 and failed to show up for the deposition. Charges were field per the county attorney.

Fires

October 28, 3:58 p.m.: The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a call about a tractor fire that happened at 2721 240th Street, Denison. The Denison, Dow Citt-Arion, Manilla, Charter Oak and Vail fire departments were paged.

October 29, 5 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shed on fire in the 200 block of North Boyer Street, Dow City. The Dow City-Arion, Denison, Manilla and Charter Oak fire departments were paged.

Accidents

October 28, 8:03 p.m.: Deputy Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle vs. deer accident that happened at 120th Street/E16 Mapleton during which the car went into the ditch. At 8:18 the reporting party called back and advised he didn’t know where the driver went but think he may have left the scene. The investigation revealed that the driver had left the scene. The investigating officer checked the area but was unable to locate. Witnesses stated that the driver appeared uninjured and said he had to make a call and went up to the highway. A short time later a car pulled up a little ways from the accident and then left.

October 30, 1:02 p.m.: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident in which a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala was found in the ditch near Deloit Boulevard and J Avenue, Denison. The Impala did not have a registration plate. The vehicle identification number was run through the Iowa Department of Transportation, and it was discovered that the Impala is registered to Nathan Lavender, 206 Park Street, Woodbine. Waderich Towing towed the vehicle and it has a hold for registration and insurance. The registered owner needs to contact Christensen.

Other calls