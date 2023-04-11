Arrests

April 5, 10:34 p.m.: Natosha Rai Coover, 33, of Denison, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order/protective order – contempt.

April 2, 12:10 a.m.: Jackaline Ordonez Hernandez, 19, of Denison, and Evelyn Pedrosa Reyes, 56, of Denison, were arrested for disorderly conduct – fighting/violent behavior. The location of the offenses was at Bungee Night Club located along Highway 39 in Denison.

April 9, 6:53 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated the theft of a golf cart near the Catholic Church and Highway 30 in Dow City. He found the subject who took the cart sitting at the Catholic Church. David Carlson, 25, was arrested for driving while barred, theft in the 2nd degree and burglary in the 3rd degree.

April 9, 7:57 p.m.: Ephrain Justin Gutierrez, 31, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred.

April 10, 2:15 a.m.: Zachary Adam Andersen, 27, of Earling, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense.

Accidents

April 6, 8:15 p.m.: Skyler Freeman, 21, was driving a gray 2013 Dodge Avenger SE when he struck geese, causing damage to the headlight and hood of his vehicle.

April 6, 8:29 p.m.: Madelyn Grace, 23, hit a deer with a black 2012 Honda Accord in front of 1957 Highway 39, Denison.

Fires

April 7, 1:21 p.m.: The Denison, Dow City-Arion, Vail and Manilla fire departments and the Crawford County Ambulance responded to a structure fire at Essentia Protein (Boyer Valley) on Q Avenue, Arion.

April 8, 6:10 p.m.: The Ricketts Fire Department was called to a grass fire at H Avenue and 120th Street. The Charter Oak and Schleswig fire departments were also paged.