Police Beat

Arrests and warrants

November 5, 7:17 pm.: William Matthew Soll, 43, of Dow City, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant and for driving while license suspended. The location of the offense was on Highway 39.

November 5, 12:34 p.m.: Victor Noriel Arvizolicano, 27, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication at the One Stop Shop on North 7th Street in Denison.

November 5, 12:16 p.m.: An assault took place near Broadway and 15th Street in Denison. The incident is under investigation.

November 3, 10:30 a.m.: Carlos Alberto Alvarenga Mendoza, 18, of Denison, was arrested for simple assault at the Denison Alternative School on South 16th Street in Denison.

November 6, 1:23 p.m.: A warrant was served on Karen Suzette Galindo Gonzales, 34, for contempt of court – unserved mittimus.

November 6, 4:02 a.m.: Christopher John Terwilleger, 37, of Dow City, was arrested for burglary in the 2nd degree and driving while barred. The incident took place at Walmart. Taken and then recovered were an Ozark Trail LED flashlight valued at $20, and Energizer 2450 batteries valued at $10.

Fires

November 2, 12:56 p.m.: The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of corn and bales on fire at 2925 F Avenue, Denison. The Kiron, Deloit, Vail and Schleswig fire departments were paged.

November 7, 5:02 p.m.: Harrison County reported a structure fire at 1307 Meeves Ridge Road, Dunlap. The Dow City-Arion, Charter Oak and Denison fire departments were paged.

Accidents

November 3, 10:53 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a bus vs. calf accident that happened at Highway 59 and Q Avenue, Denison. The amount of damage done to the bus was unknown at the time of the report. The reporting party stated he needed to get to Harlan to pick up workers and that he could be contacted after 12:30 a.m.: Nicholas Anderson, 31, advised he could take responsibility for the cow.

November 4, 10:31 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reporting hitting a deer on the way to a roll-over, personal injury accident. It didn’t appear that any damage was done to the vehicle by the deer.

November 5, 11:27 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a car vs. deer accident at Highway 59 and S Avenue, Denison. A white 2014 Chevrolet registered to Julia Sonntag, of Harlan, was involved in the accident.

November 5, 3:31 p.m.: Officer Clausen with the Denison Police Department investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on North 16th Street. Adair Emmanuel Herrera, 17, of Denison, was driving a red 2015 Jeep Cherokee north on North 16th Street when the vehicle veered to the right of the roadway and hit a concrete mailbox. Herrera was not injured. His vehicle received $2,500 damage to the front passenger side. The mailbox, owned by Nathan Koch, received $1,200 damage. Herrera was cited for not having a valid driver’s license.

November 5, 3:22 p.m.: Sgt. David with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened in the 1100 block of Highway 30 East. Fabian Marco Guzman, 19, of Manilla, was driving a blue 2002 Honda Civic west on Highway 30 and was about to make a left turn into the Dairy Queen parking lot but struck the rear end of a black 2017 Infiniti QX60, which was stopped in traffic, preparing to also turn left into the Dairy Queen parking lot. The Infiniti was being driven by Thea Marie Heiden, 40, of Schleswig. Guzman reported not realizing that the Heiden vehicle was at a complete stop. No one was injured. The Heiden vehicle received $1,000 damage to the rear middle and could be driven away. The Guzman vehicle received $3,000 to the front middle and also could be driven away.

November 5, 6:35 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a car vs. deer accident that happened on Highway 141 east of 150th Street near Charter Oak.

November 6: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received calls about two car vs. deer accidents. One happened at 5:33 p.m. on Highway 141 two miles out from Charter Oak. The other happened at 9:29 p.m. at 2244 Highway 59, Denison.

Other call