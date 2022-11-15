Police Beat

Arrests, citations and warrants

November 11, 6:41 p.m.: Zachary Bryant Price, 29, of Denison, was arrested for assault and simple domestic abuse assault – 1st offense.

November 12, 2:11 p.m.: Carlos Wualfredo Perez, 19, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

November 12, 10:04 p.m.: Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a subject in a white Ford pickup eastbound on Highway 30 from Dunlap traveling all over the road with the dome light being turned on and off consistently. The vehicle was stopped for speeding. Dereck Meyer was arrested for possession of marijuana.

November 13, 8:49 p.m.: Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was advised of at least three minors drinking at Cheers in Dow City. Alex Vennink and Spencer Green were cited for minor in possession. Emma Beermann was cited for employee providing alcohol to minors.

November 13, 10:45 a.m.: Fredy Vail Perez, 21, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault – 1st offense.

Theft

November 11: A theft was reported at Denison Inn & Suites.

Attempted break-in

November 13, 8:55 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a male subject trying to get into a shed, house or garage on Glad Street in Schleswig. The investigating officer was unable to locate the male subject who fled from the residence.

Accidents

November 10, 1:37 p.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened in the Walmart parking lot. Diana Dee Totten, 57, of Denison, was backing a blue 2001 Chrysler Town & Country from a parking stall at Walmart. At the same time, Jeffery Chimaw, 40, of Humble, Texas, was backing a white 2022 RAM 1500 pickup from another parking stall. The two vehicles hit. Each vehicle received $500 damage.

November 12, 8:20 p.m.: Officer Torres with the Denison Police Department investigated an accident that happened on 2nd Avenue South. Mariela Yulisa Franco Lopez, 33, of Denison, reported that her vehicle, a blue 2017 Nissan Murano, was damaged in a hit-and-run accident. Her vehicle had been backed into or sideswiped. It is unknown who or what type of vehicle caused the damage. Damage was $3,500 to the middle driver’s side.

Other calls

November 10, 6:10 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint about crying dogs on 6th Street in Charter Oak. He reported the dogs had food, shelter and water so no state laws were violated, and he advised the caller of that. While speaking with the caller, the owners of the dogs took them inside.

November 11, 5:06 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an erratic driver operating a maroon Ford F150 pickup eastbound on Highway 141 near Denison.

November 13, 5:10 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious tractor at 300th and U Avenue, Manilla.