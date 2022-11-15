Post #8 raffle proceeds to go toward programs for students

American Legion Post #8 in Denison drew names for winners of its raffle on Friday.

Ticket sales began during the Crawford County Fair and continued through the fall. 443 tickets were sold.

Following are the prizes and winners.

Henry Big Boy 357/38 lever action rifle with large loop: Napoleon Alcaraz

65-inch television: Greg Wonder

35-quart Yeti cooler filled with $100 of product from Fareway: Bob Quandt

Handmade quilt: Team Auto Group

Handmade quilt: Kevin Bohm

American Legion Post #8 normally gives two scholarships of $500 each year but decided to select five recipients among this past spring’s high school graduates.

Proceeds from the raffle will help the scholarship program, send youth to Boys State and fund other Post #8 programs, such as a flag essay program for fifth graders.

Scholarships are awarded upon students’ successful completion of their first semester of post-secondary schooling and registering for the second semester. Students who plan to join the National Guard and enter a post-secondary school after their six months of training are also eligible.

First priority for the scholarships is given to students with a family member, living or deceased, who belongs or belonged to American Legion Post #8. Family members include parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles.