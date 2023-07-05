Join us for Powers of Produce (POP) Club on Thursday, July 6 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. during the Welcome Center Farmers Market where kids will have the opportunity to guess different veggies and fruits by using their senses of touch and smell, and then taste a variety of fresh produce. There is no charge to participate, and all supplies are provided.
The farmers market is held at the Harrison County Welcome Center between Logan and Missouri Valley along Highway 30. For further information call 712-642-2114.