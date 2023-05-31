Join us for our first Powers of Produce (POP) Club on Thursday, June 1st from 3:30 to 6:30 pm during the Welcome Center Farmers Market where kids will have the opportunity to create their own “Grass Babies.” There is no charge to participate, and all supplies are provided. Taste testing of produce will also be available.
POP Club and other kids’ activities will be held 12 times during the Welcome Center Farmers Market season. The farmers market is held at the Harrison County Welcome Center between Logan and Missouri Valley along Highway 30. For further information call 712-642-2114.